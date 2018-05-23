NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a New York resident has pleaded guilty to trafficking counterfeit goods through a port in New Jersey.

The office of U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Wednesday that 5,640 pairs of fake Uggs were shipped to Newark, along with knock-off Nike sneakers, fake Louis Vuitton handbags and other false luxury goods. The Asbury Park Press reports the 41-year-old suspect paid over $75,000 in exchange for the delivery of the containers, but police intercepted them before the suspect could distribute the trafficked items.

Federal officials say the goods could have been worth $3.1 million if they were legitimate.

The suspect has pleaded guilty to trafficking in counterfeit goods and will be sentenced on Sept. 5.

___

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com