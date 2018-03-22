PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Multnomah County inmate is missing after he allegedly stole a work truck while working as part of a cleanup crew in Northeast Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 25-year-old Scott M. Smith stole an Oregon Department of Transportation truck Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the truck was reportedly left unlocked and running at the time of the theft.

Authorities have since found the truck.

Smith was last seen wearing a green jacket, tan Carhartt pants and black work boots. He has brown hair, blue eyes and tattoos, including some on his neck.

The sheriff’s office says he was serving a 90-day parole violation sanction in an identity theft case.

The sheriff’s office advises anyone who sees Smith or has information about his location to call 911.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com