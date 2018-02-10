CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate fleeing from a hospital in West Virginia shot and wounded a police officer.
News outlets report the suspect, Brian Ogle, escaped Saturday from the Charleston Area Medical Center. He was being treated there for injuries he received during an arrest earlier in the week.
The reports say the officer pursued Ogle and was shot in a confrontation with him in an alley behind the hospital. Ogle was caught. Charleston police Lt. Autumn Davis says the officer is alert after being treated at the hospital. Davis did not release the officer’s name.
Police say Ogle was wanted in Tennessee in connection with several crimes. He was arrested earlier in the week after a car chase.
