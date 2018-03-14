PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Portland jail inmate is back in custody after an attempted escape through a ceiling hatch.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says jail staff discovered 29-year-old Robert Arrington was missing during a routine check Wednesday afternoon.

Staff then placed Multnomah County Inverness Jail into lockdown and began searching the facility.

The sheriff’s office says Arrington was found several hours later in the ceiling which he had accessed through a hatch.

The sheriff’s office says Arrington wasn’t able to get outside due to the building’s security features.

Detectives are investigating and will forward additional criminal charges to prosecutors.

The building is also undergoing an inspection in case any repairs are needed.