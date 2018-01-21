FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say exposed human remains found at a Flint cemetery are believed to be of an infant buried in an unmarked gravesite.
The Flint Journal reports officers found the remains on Friday afternoon in Gracelawn Cemetery.
Authorities have previously said the remains were not fresh.
Police say an investigate shows a wooden casket located in the ground where the body was found and believe the grave was unmarked.
___
Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint