JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Police say a man wanted for questioning in a double slaying in Indianapolis has died in an apparent suicide in Arkansas.

Jonesboro Police Sgt. Cassie Brandon said Sunday that 29-year-old Darrel Jackson was found dead Friday inside a car in Jonesboro with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

A police report says a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Indianapolis Police Sgt. Chris Wilburn says Jackson was wanted for questioning in the deaths of sisters 20-year-old Meredith Opel and 27-year-old Mallory Jackson. Wilburn says the women were found dead Friday with trauma to their bodies, but the causes of deaths are undetermined.

Wilburn said Sunday that police are still trying to determine whether Darrel Jackson and Mallory Jackson are related and why Darrel Jackson went to Jonesboro, about 365 miles (587 kilometers) from Indianapolis.