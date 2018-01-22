CAMPBELLSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say a 14-year-old boy was unintentionally fatally shot by his sister before the two were to go shooting with their father in the southern Indiana town of Campbellsburg.

State police said Monday morning that they responded about 2:45 p.m. Sunday. Their preliminary investigation found the three were preparing to go outside to shoot handguns when the father received a phone call. While he was on the phone the sister shot her brother with a revolver. The boy later died at a hospital in nearby Salem.

The boy was identified as Rex William Pruett. Police are investigating but don’t suspect foul play. The Washington County coroner’s office says an autopsy was scheduled Monday afternoon.

Campbellsburg is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.