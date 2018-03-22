CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — Police in western New York are warning residents of a possible lethal batch of heroin following a series of overdoses.
WGRZ-TV reports Cheektowaga police responded to three overdoses in six hours Thursday. Police say the overdoses weren’t fatal.
Authorities urge people to contact the Cheektowaga Police Department or the opiate addiction hotline if they need help.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
Information from: WGRZ-TV, http://www.wgrz.com