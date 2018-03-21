LITTLEFIELD, Texas (AP) — Police in West Texas have fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing three people at a community center.
Littlefield police say an officer shot and killed the suspect Wednesday after he refused commands to drop the knife and allegedly tried to attack officers.
Police in Littlefield, a town of about 6,000 located 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Lubbock, didn’t immediately release the suspect’s name or a possible motive for the stabbings.
Authorities say all three victims were being treated at a hospital. Further details on them weren’t released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Teen shoots girl in Maryland school, killed in confrontation VIEW
- With police near, suspected Austin bomber blows himself up VIEW
- Package bound for Austin explodes at Texas FedEx facility; second package recovered
- Neighbors baffled after naming of 24-year-old suspect
- Ex-Playboy model sues to break silence on Trump
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the incident began around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving police officers saw the suspect run from the center and confronted him two blocks away. DPS says a knife allegedly used in the stabbings was recovered.