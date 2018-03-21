LITTLEFIELD, Texas (AP) — Police in West Texas have fatally shot a man suspected of stabbing three people at a community center.

Littlefield police say an officer shot and killed the suspect Wednesday after he refused commands to drop the knife and allegedly tried to attack officers.

Police in Littlefield, a town of about 6,000 located 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Lubbock, didn’t immediately release the suspect’s name or a possible motive for the stabbings.

Authorities say all three victims were being treated at a hospital. Further details on them weren’t released.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the incident began around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving police officers saw the suspect run from the center and confronted him two blocks away. DPS says a knife allegedly used in the stabbings was recovered.