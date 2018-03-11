HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police in Hampton say an officer fatally shot two dogs after the animals charged at him.

According to local media, police received a report around 5:30 Saturday that two pit bulls were roaming around a neighborhood.

Police responded and an officer spotted two loose dogs. When he approached, the animals charged at him and he retreated to his vehicle and called animal control for help.

Then the dogs went into a backyard, where the officer said he heard growling.

Police say the officer entered the backyard and found the two pit bulls attacking another dog. The officer approached, and the dogs charged at him again. The officer fatally shot them both.

An investigation is ongoing.