BOLTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont have shot and killed a person following a traffic stop.
State police say a trooper and a Richmond police officer shot the person Sunday afternoon after a traffic stop on Interstate 89 southbound in Bolton.
Authorities say the person was taken to a hospital, where he later died. No one else was injured.
State police have not identified the person who was shot or the two officers involved.
Most Read Stories
- Real-time updates from the UW Patriot Prayer rally and counterprotest
- 5 arrested as Trump supporters, counterprotesters rally in Seattle
- $26.75 million Medina mansion is priciest Seattle-area home sale ever, and it could be a teardown
- That property-tax bomb they just dropped? They could defuse it if they wanted to | Danny Westneat
- 60-year-old man fatally shot in road-rage incident on Interstate 5 near Tacoma
No other information was immediately available.
The investigation is ongoing.