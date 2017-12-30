JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say they shot and injured a juvenile who drove a stolen car toward officers on foot.
Jackson Police say officers began pursuing a car Thursday that was stolen in a home robbery the previous night.
Police say when the car stopped at a dead end, two of three males got out and ran.
According to police, the driver rammed a cruiser with an officer inside and was blocked when he tried to drive away through a yard.
Most Read Stories
- 800,000 Washington residents owe student-loan money — to the tune of $24B
- Car prowls, burglaries, shoplifting: See which neighborhoods lead Seattle in property crimes
- The story behind Doug Baldwin's heartfelt letter that was read aloud at this Seahawk fan's funeral
- 6 sent to hospital after van jumps curb, strikes pedestrians in downtown Seattle WATCH
- Chris Petersen has transformed UW football. Just ask any of the Sarkisian-era holdovers
Police say the juvenile drove in the officers’ direction and they fired at him.
The suspect, who first sought medical assistance at a nearby house, was in stable condition at the hospital.
Police are charging the boy, who is black, with various crimes related to the chase and home invasion.