BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Southeast Texas say a 3-year-old boy who was inside an SUV when it was stolen has been found safe.

Police in Beaumont say the car was stolen Friday afternoon with the boy in the back seat. Investigators believe the vehicle had been left unattended with the keys in the ignition.

Officers located the SUV within eight minutes but no child was found inside.

About 25 minutes later, police were informed that the boy was located at a home several blocks away from where the SUV was found.

Police say it appears the car thief let the child out of the SUV before later abandoning it.

Authorities in Beaumont — located about 90 miles east of Houston — continue looking for the suspect.