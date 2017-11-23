ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Police in New York state say they’re stepping up traffic enforcement through the holiday weekend.
State troopers will supplement regular patrols statewide, looking for drivers who are speeding, impaired or texting. The effort will include sobriety checkpoints and patrols in unmarked vehicles.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says local police agencies also will take part in the enforcement effort.
Last year, troopers arrested 245 drivers on DWI charges, issued 5,417 speeding tickets and wrote 673 distracted driving tickets over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s income tax on the wealthy is illegal, judge rules
- Analysis: Five reasons the Seahawks waived Dwight Freeney WATCH
- Retired Alabama cop on Roy Moore: ‘We were also told to ... make sure that he didn’t hang around the cheerleaders’
- Jobs that pay without a B.A.: the most lucrative fields in Washington state
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world