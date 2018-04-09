SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe police say they have arrested three people in what they believe was the drug-related kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the three people were arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of holding the unidentified pair hostage in an effort to get money they were allegedly owed in a drug deal.

Police arriving around 3 a.m. Sunday at the apartment where the kidnapping occurred found the woman and man bound with duct tape inside a locked bedroom in a midtown apartment.

The newspaper quotes Lt. Sean Strahon as saying that 32-year-old Jordan Batwinas, 30-year-old Martina Thomas and 30-year-old Darnell Thomas were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and battery. They are being held without bond at Santa Fe County jail.