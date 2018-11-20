BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police are asking the public for help finding the suspect in a sexual assault and fatal shooting at a religious supply store in suburban St. Louis.
St. Louis County police tweeted Tuesday that anyone with information should call. Police urged tipsters to use the non-emergency numbers, not 911, to provide information about the Monday afternoon shooting at a Catholic Supply of St. Louis store in St. Louis County, near the town of Ballwin.
Police have said a woman was shot and died at a hospital. Police have declined to confirm media reports that there was more than one sexual assault victim.
Police are looking for a man about 5-foot-7 with a heavy build, and said he should be considered armed and dangerous.
It’s unclear why the store was targeted.