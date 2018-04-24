LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A robbery suspect in Kentucky has been fatally shot by police.
News media report Louisville police located a man matching a description released after a robbery call earlier Tuesday. Police Chief Steve Conrad said the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was hit.
Conrad said the suspect was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The officers weren’t injured. They have been placed on administrative reassignment during an investigation.
Police didn’t release the identities of the officers or the man who died.