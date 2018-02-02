COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Council Bluffs police have released the name of a suspect and the officer who shot him earlier this week.

Police said in a news release Friday that Officer Trevor Benson shot 21-year-old Daton Petrey, of Omaha, early Thursday morning. Police say Petrey refused to tell the officer his name or get out of his car during initial contact. Police say when Benson opened Petrey’s door to try to remove him, Petrey put the car in reverse, dragging the officer for about 40 feet.

Police say Benson fired two shots, hitting Petrey once in the torso. The officer wasn’t hurt.

The car sped way but soon crashed. Petrey was arrested after a short foot chase, then taken to an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

A Nebraska felony arrest warrant was out on Petrey for parole violation at the time of the shooting.