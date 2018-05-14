SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in South Carolina was shot by police in Georgia.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles tells news outlets that two Sandy Springs officers opened fire on 22-year-old Jaquan Barnes, who they say rammed two police vehicles while trying to flee Friday night.
Sandy Springs police Sgt. Sam Worsham says Barnes was struck in the hand.
Miles says he was hospitalized in stable condition. Upon release, he’ll be turned over to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
He was wanted on aggravated assault charges out of South Carolina.
It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.