DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in eastern Iowa are investigating the death of a man in an overnight shooting.
The Quad-City Times reports that Davenport police were called shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired on Fourth Street. Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 46-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police had not released the man’s name by midday Saturday, and no arrests had been announced.
Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com