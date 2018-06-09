DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in eastern Iowa are investigating the death of a man in an overnight shooting.
The Quad-City Times reports that Davenport police were called shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired on Fourth Street. Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The 46-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police had not released the man’s name by midday Saturday, and no arrests had been announced.
___
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- Actor Jackson Odell dead at 20; coroner investigating cause
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com