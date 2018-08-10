Nation & World Police in eastern Canadian city of Fredericton say 4 dead in shooting; circumstances unclear Originally published August 10, 2018 at 4:52 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press TORONTO (AP) — Police in eastern Canadian city of Fredericton say 4 dead in shooting; circumstances unclear. The Associated Press Next StoryTurkish President Erdogan appeals for calm amid currency drop, urges people to change foreign money into local lira Previous StoryIran aide doesn’t see ‘any reason’ for Trump-Rouhani talks