LEWES, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are investigating after they say a father shot his son during an argument.

The Lewes Police Department said in a statement that officers were sent to a home Friday evening after a 911 call. Police say a man informed dispatchers he had just shot his son.

The Daily Times reports Lewes officers secured the home and took one person into custody.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and chest area.

The newspaper reports the victim is currently in stable condition.

The names of the people involved were not immediately released.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/