LEWES, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are investigating after they say a father shot his son during an argument.
The Lewes Police Department said in a statement that officers were sent to a home Friday evening after a 911 call. Police say a man informed dispatchers he had just shot his son.
The Daily Times reports Lewes officers secured the home and took one person into custody.
The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and chest area.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- Analysis | Don't bet on WSU coach Mike Leach accepting a Tennessee offer — there might not be one anymore
- Amazon’s HQ2 choice: go to software developers, or find a place that will pull them in
- Analysis | How does Tennessee's suspension of John Currie affect Mike Leach and WSU's athletic-director search?
The newspaper reports the victim is currently in stable condition.
The names of the people involved were not immediately released.
___
Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/