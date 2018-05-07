WILTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say they have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a 47-year-old woman.
New Castle County Police said in a news release that officers were dispatched to a home in Wilton early Monday morning for a welfare call.
Police located a woman inside deceased “under suspicious circumstances.”
An investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released. The woman was not immediately identified.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- John McCain shares memories with friends; White House told current plan for funeral excludes Trump
- Officials: 26 homes, 4 other buildings destroyed by volcano VIEW