WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police have identified a 26-year-old woman who was shot in Delaware.
A Wilmington police statement says police arrived on the scene of a shots-fired complaint Wednesday and that 26-year-old Morgan Dixon was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that appeared to have hit a structure.
Sgt. Stephanie Castellani tells The News Journal of Wilmington that Dixon was unresponsive and had a gunshot wound to the upper torso. Dixon was treated by paramedics and transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
An investigation is ongoing.
___
Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com