DENVER (AP) — Broomfield police say they have arrested three people after finding a pipe bomb inside a stolen vehicle in a parking lot.

Authorities say officers patrolling a Walmart parking lot north of Denver early Sunday spotted the vehicle that had been reported stolen from Thornton.

The officers called the Adams County Bomb Squad after spotting the device in the vehicle. Bomb squad officials confirmed the device was a pipe bomb and took it apart.

Police arrested 30-year-old Zach Rickard, 28-year-old John Ulibarri and 28-year-old Heather Moore. Police said in a tweet that charges are being determined.

It was not immediately clear whether the three are represented by attorneys.