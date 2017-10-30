BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Police in Bismarck have used the overdose antidote Narcan for the first time.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that an officer used it Friday to revive a woman who was unconscious and not breathing. She required no further medical treatment.

Narcan is the nasal form of naloxone, which reverses opioid overdoses. Bismarck police officers began carrying it earlier this month, after the department received a grant that paid for 150 boxes of the drug.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com