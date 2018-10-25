ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police in Alaska are investigating the robbery of a man who tried to buy a gun off Craig’s List.
Anchorage police say the victim met the seller at a local park Wednesday after he responded to the Craig’s List ad for the handgun.
According to police, the victim handed the seller $400 and signed a bill of sale.
Police say the seller loaded the gun, pointed it at the buyer and told him to walk away, then ran off with both the money and the gun.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Pipe bombs target Democrats, CNN as political tensions mount WATCH
- South Carolina adds 2nd billionaire with huge jackpot ticket VIEW
- Police say former boyfriend fatally shot Utah athlete from Pullman before killing himself
- Investigators treating packages as 'live devices,' not hoax WATCH
- How sex columnist Dan Savage became an issue in an Illinois congressional race