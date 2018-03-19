PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating after a worker at a Rhode Island IHOP restaurant was punched in the face by a customer who had been asked to leave.
The Providence Journal reports that that 23-year-old male employee was taken to the hospital after the attack at about 1 a.m. Sunday.
Police say three men brought alcohol into the Providence restaurant and were asked to remove it from their table. That started an argument, which led to threats and the three men being asked to leave.
Witnesses say at that point one of the men punched the worker.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He attends an elite university but lives in a trailer with no heat or sewer hookups VIEW
- Trump says Mueller's team has '13 hardened Democrats' - here are the facts
- Rock climber in California plunges 200 feet to her death
- He owns much of Ethiopia. The Saudis won’t say where they’re keeping him.
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
The trio then fled in a black Toyota Camry.
___
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com