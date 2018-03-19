PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating after a worker at a Rhode Island IHOP restaurant was punched in the face by a customer who had been asked to leave.

The Providence Journal reports that that 23-year-old male employee was taken to the hospital after the attack at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police say three men brought alcohol into the Providence restaurant and were asked to remove it from their table. That started an argument, which led to threats and the three men being asked to leave.

Witnesses say at that point one of the men punched the worker.

The trio then fled in a black Toyota Camry.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com