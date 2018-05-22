IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho have released the name of a woman reported by her husband to have fallen into the Snake River in Idaho Falls nearly two weeks ago.

Idaho Falls Police on Monday identified 23-year-old Kayla Davis as the woman who was reported missing by her husband at about 11:40 p.m. on May 9.

Twenty-three-year-old Walker Thomas of Pocatello says Davis slipped on some driftwood and fell into the river.

The two had been married a few months and recently moved to Idaho Falls from Pocatello.

Authorities have searched along the river but have not found any sign of Davis. She’s described as 5-feet-8 with blonde hair and green eyes.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the couple on May 9 to contact them.