IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho have released the name of a woman reported by her husband to have fallen into the Snake River in Idaho Falls nearly two weeks ago.
Idaho Falls Police on Monday identified 23-year-old Kayla Davis as the woman who was reported missing by her husband at about 11:40 p.m. on May 9.
Twenty-three-year-old Walker Thomas of Pocatello says Davis slipped on some driftwood and fell into the river.
The two had been married a few months and recently moved to Idaho Falls from Pocatello.
Authorities have searched along the river but have not found any sign of Davis. She’s described as 5-feet-8 with blonde hair and green eyes.
Police are asking anyone who may have seen the couple on May 9 to contact them.