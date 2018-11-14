ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have released the name of the woman killed in a weekend hit-and-run crash.

Police say 35-year-old Michele Kulukhon (kul-LUK-hon) died early Saturday night.

The driver of an SUV, 71-old Ruti Malietufa (ROO-tee mal-ee-eh-TOO-fah), is charged with a felony in the case. He was arraigned Monday on a charge of leaving an accident scene without assisting an injured person.

Police found Kulukhon dead on Third Avenue just east of the Anchorage jail. She was surrounded by debris from a broken headlight and her shoe was in the westbound lane.

Malietufa told police he was driving east and hit something. He said police he turned around and spoke to Kulukhon. He said she told him she was “fine.”

Police arrested Malietufa on Sunday.