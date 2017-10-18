DURHAM, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police have identified a woman killed in a head-on collision earlier this week, with her husband remaining in critical condition.
The collision on Route 136 in Durham was reported at 11:41 a.m. Monday. Authorities say 25-year-old Destiny Dallavilla and 30-year-old Jonathan Dallavilla, both of Turner, crossed the center line in her vehicle and collided head-on with a pick-up truck driven by 70-year-old Henry Hudson Jr.
Destiny Dallavilla died in the crash, and her husband was taken to a Lewiston hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.
The couple had been recently married.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
Hudson was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released. Both vehicles were impounded.
The crash remains under investigation.