Share story

By
The Associated Press

WINCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police have identified the woman who was fatally stabbed at a public library near Boston.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says 22-year-old Deane Stryker, of Winchester, was sitting at a table at Winchester Public Library Saturday afternoon when a 23-year-old man stabbed her from behind multiple times with a 10-inch hunting knife.

Ryan says Stryker suffered several slash and stab wounds to her head and upper torso. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Several people tried to help her, including a 77-year-old man who was also stabbed. Ryan says the man is expected to survive.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The suspect, identified as Jeffrey Yao, has been charged with murder and armed assault with intent to murder. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

The Associated Press