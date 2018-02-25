WINCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police have identified the woman who was fatally stabbed at a public library near Boston.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says 22-year-old Deane Stryker, of Winchester, was sitting at a table at Winchester Public Library Saturday afternoon when a 23-year-old man stabbed her from behind multiple times with a 10-inch hunting knife.
Ryan says Stryker suffered several slash and stab wounds to her head and upper torso. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Several people tried to help her, including a 77-year-old man who was also stabbed. Ryan says the man is expected to survive.
The suspect, identified as Jeffrey Yao, has been charged with murder and armed assault with intent to murder. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.