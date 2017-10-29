PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have revealed the identity of a 31-year-old woman who was found shot in a neighborhood in southwest Phoenix.
Phoenix police say Seleana Escobedo was discovered early Saturday morning in a yard.
She was later pronounced dead at a trauma center.
Investigators don’t yet know of a suspect or a motive.
