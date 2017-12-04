KENT, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police have identified the person killed in a shooting in Kent.

Authorities responded to the shooting at a home around 6 p.m. Friday. Police say 30-year-old Andre Edness died from a gunshot wound.

State troopers said Sunday they are waiting for the results of the man’s autopsy by the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have a person of interest in custody, but they have not made any arrests. Authorities say the person is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say there is no threat to the public.