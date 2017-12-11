DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police have identified the 16-year-old boy they say was shot and killed over the weekend in an exchange of gunfire with a Delaware state trooper.

Delaware State Police on Monday identified the teen as Juliun Pitcher of Smyrna.

Police said Monday that a trooper stopped a vehicle in Dover shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday for a traffic violation. Police say Pitcher, a front seat passenger, pulled out a gun as the trooper approached the vehicle. Pitcher was killed when police say he and the trooper exchanged gunfire.

Police said Monday that a gun was located at the scene.

The trooper, identified Monday as a 35-year-old man with two years’ experience with Delaware State Police, was not injured.

The 18-year-old driver was shot in his leg, and was treated and released from the hospital. A 15-year-old passenger was not injured.

A Delaware State Police spokesman declined to release information on the race of Pitcher or the trooper, saying the agency only releases details about race when it is relevant to what occurred. The Associated Press inquires about the races of officers and those who are shot by police in all stories about officer-involved shootings.