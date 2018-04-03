GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police have released the name of the suspect and a police officer in a shooting during a domestic dispute in North Carolina.
Greenville Police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said in a news release that 41-year-old Brian Bellamy was shot and killed early Sunday by an officer who responded to the call of a woman who said a man attacked her with a knife.
Hunter said Antonio Webb was confronted by Bellamy, whom he ordered to drop the knife. Police said earlier when the suspect refused to drop the knife, the officer backed away. Investigators said the officer fired when the suspect continued to approach.
Webb was not hurt. He is black, as was Bellamy.
Hunter said 39-year-old LaKeysha Johnson, remains hospitalized in Greenville.
Webb is on leave. State police are investigating.