HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say they have identified a suspect in connection with a Facebook post threatening to blow up the Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

WVIT-TV reports police announced Saturday they identified the suspect as a former Connecticut resident. Police say the suspect created a fake Facebook account in the name of a local educator and posted the threats on several social media pages to harass and annoy the victim in whose name it was created.

The threats had referenced C-4, which is a plastic explosive.

The parade continued as scheduled Saturday with security in place. An estimated 20,000-30,000 people celebrated along the parade route.

___

Information from: WVIT-TV, http://www.nbcconnecticut.com