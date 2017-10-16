PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police are searching for a 36-year-old man suspected of opening fire on a parked car in Massachusetts, with one of the bullets fatally striking a 22-year-old woman.

The Berkshire Eagle reports a 19-year-old occupant inside the car shot at the man while he was walking in Pittsfield Oct. 2. The man shot back in response, and one of the bullets hit Asiyanna Jones in the head.

Jones was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Police have arrested the teen and charged him with armed assault to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and carrying a firearm without a license. He has pleaded not guilty.

Court documents released Monday did not reveal a motive for the shooting.

