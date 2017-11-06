PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who they say was fatally shot by a Phoenix police officer after the suspect stabbed the driver of a bus and a passenger.
Police say 27-year-old Humberto Edwards died in Saturday’s shooting.
Investigators say Edwards boarded the Valley Metro bus armed with knives.
Once the attack started, the driver stopped the bus and, along with the passengers, fled.
Police say Edwards tried to get into occupied vehicles in a bid to get away.
They say an off-duty police sergeant noticed Edwards’ suspicious actions, exited his vehicle, drew a handgun and identified himself as an officer.
Police say the sergeant fired his gun after Edwards refused to his commands and continued toward him.
The victims suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening.