DENVER (AP) — Police have identified the security guard killed last week at the Denver Performing Arts Complex as 39-year-old Scott Tice and have arrested a suspect.
The Denver Post reports that police used a cellphone that belonged to Tice to help track the man they believe stabbed him to death with a pocket knife.
Tice’s body was found Friday morning and 23-year-old Caleb Schroeder was arrested later that evening. Court records say police found a bloody pocket knife in his pocket and a security badge pinned to his backpack.
Detectives also reviewed Denver police security footage to place Schroeder at the scene during the time of Tice’s death.
Booking documents do not indicate if Schroeder has hired an attorney.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com