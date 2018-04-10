PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have released the names of the seven Portland police officers and one Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy involved in the fatal shooting Saturday of a man who burst into a homeless shelter with a knife.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Police Bureau released the names Tuesday after investigating a potential threat against the officers that didn’t prove credible.

The Portland officers are: Richard Bailey, Justin Damerville, Kameron Fender, Alexandru Martiniuc, Bradley Nutting, Chad Phifer, and Andrew Polas.

The deputy is Aaron Sieczkowski.

Authorities say John Elifritz died of multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say he had prompted multiple 911 calls with menacing behavior earlier that day and carjacked a vehicle that he crashed outside the shelter.

Police say after he entered the shelter, officers entered and ordered him to drop a knife before they fired less-lethal and then lethal rounds at Elifritz.

The incident remains under investigation.

