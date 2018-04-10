Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have released the names of the seven Portland police officers and one Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy involved in the fatal shooting Saturday of a man who burst into a homeless shelter with a knife.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Police Bureau released the names Tuesday after investigating a potential threat against the officers that didn’t prove credible.

The Portland officers are: Richard Bailey, Justin Damerville, Kameron Fender, Alexandru Martiniuc, Bradley Nutting, Chad Phifer, and Andrew Polas.

The deputy is Aaron Sieczkowski.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Authorities say John Elifritz died of multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say he had prompted multiple 911 calls with menacing behavior earlier that day and carjacked a vehicle that he crashed outside the shelter.

Police say after he entered the shelter, officers entered and ordered him to drop a knife before they fired less-lethal and then lethal rounds at Elifritz.

The incident remains under investigation.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

The Associated Press