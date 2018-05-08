GARNER, N.C. (AP) — Police have released the name of a man who died in a hit-and-run in North Carolina.
Local media reported that police identified the victim was 62-year-old David Gerard Abowd of Garner.
Investigators say they were called about the victim on U.S. 70 in Garner around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say the suspect’s vehicle apparently has heavy front end damage and a broken radiator.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- 'Pele's the boss': Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do
No arrests have been made.