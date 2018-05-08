GARNER, N.C. (AP) — Police have released the name of a man who died in a hit-and-run in North Carolina.

Local media reported that police identified the victim was 62-year-old David Gerard Abowd of Garner.

Investigators say they were called about the victim on U.S. 70 in Garner around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle apparently has heavy front end damage and a broken radiator.

No arrests have been made.