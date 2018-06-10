WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police have identified the man who was killed after he was shocked by electricity in Rhode Island.

WPRI-TV reports 64-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez died after he was shocked while painting a home in Woonsocket Friday around 1 p.m.

National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse says they deployed crews to the scene to de-energize the area so first responders could provide assistance.

Kresse could not provide further details, but he says they are working with authorities to determine what happened.

