WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police have identified the man who was killed after he was shocked by electricity in Rhode Island.
WPRI-TV reports 64-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez died after he was shocked while painting a home in Woonsocket Friday around 1 p.m.
National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse says they deployed crews to the scene to de-energize the area so first responders could provide assistance.
Kresse could not provide further details, but he says they are working with authorities to determine what happened.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- 'Brilliant, fearless spirit': Fans and friends mourn Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61
- At G-7 summit, Trump tells allies U.S. will no longer be 'piggy bank everybody's robbing'
- Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
___
Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com