WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Police have released the name of the man electrocuted in Rhode Island late last week.
WPRI-TV reports 64-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez, of Pawtucket, was shocked while painting a home in Woonsocket at about 1 p.m. Friday.
He was taken to the hospital and died Saturday.
National Grid spokesman Ted Kresse says the utility deployed crews to the scene to de-energize the area so first responders could provide assistance.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
Kresse could not provide further details, but he says they are working with authorities to determine what happened.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration also responded to the scene.
___
Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com