ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police have released the name of a man shot and killed last month in the Spenard neighborhood.

Police say the man killed was 52-year-old Carl Bowie Jr.

Police have released no details on a possible suspect.

Witnesses at about 8:15 p.m. Jan. 28 called police to report shots fired near 36th Avenue and Arctic Boulevard. As police responded, more calls came in about shots fired and several people running away in the 3400 block of Spenard Road.

Police found Bowie dead inside a home in Penguin Trailer Court at Spenard Road near 36th Avenue.