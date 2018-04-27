SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the man shot and killed this week in Springfield.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni on Thursday identified the victim as 25-year-old Jose Perez.

Police say the city resident was shot at Worthington and Federal streets at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

He was conscious when found by police, but later died at a hospital.

No suspect information has been released. Police continue to investigate.

Perez’s death was the city’s fourth homicide of the year.